Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,813 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Annaly Capital Management worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 95,927 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

