Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,551 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Brown & Brown worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

