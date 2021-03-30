Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 139,031 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,031 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Amcor worth $19,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amcor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

