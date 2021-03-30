Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 771,307 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,307 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Banco Bradesco worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

