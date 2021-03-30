Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $170.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

