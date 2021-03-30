Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.87% of Granite Construction worth $23,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

