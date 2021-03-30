Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,731 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Sunrun worth $19,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,483,000 after buying an additional 464,712 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunrun by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,602,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,205,000 after buying an additional 963,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,575,501 shares in the company, valued at $111,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,934 shares of company stock worth $36,505,884. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

