Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 285,137 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285,137 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ventas worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,817. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Ventas stock opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

