Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599,682 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.04% of Redwood Trust worth $20,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

