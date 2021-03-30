Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce $37.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $49.56 million. Amyris posted sales of $29.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $321.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $397.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $342.34 million, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $385.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million.

AMRS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

AMRS traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 45,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,258. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amyris by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amyris by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Amyris by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

