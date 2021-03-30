Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 30th (AACAY, ADMA, AHEXY, AINV, AMC, APO, AQN, ESI, MGM, NVR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 30th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its increased focus on asset light strategy, non-gaming activities and digital initiatives. Despite the pandemic, it is confident about prospects in Macau and will continue to invest in the same. Also, Sports betting and iGaming continues to be a major growth driver following the legalization of sports betting outside Nevada. Moreover, the company and its new partner, Entain, anticipates new revenues related with BetMGM to increase well over 100% in 2021. Although casinos in Macau and Las Vegas properties are now open, the company is witnessing low visitation, due to the pandemic. Also, the company has cut dividend and decreased non-essential spending to maintain liquidity. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined.”

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3,968.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders in the long term. Moreover, solid housing market fundamentals in the United States has been driving its performance. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. New orders increased a notable 40% from the prior year to 6,681 units in the fourth quarter. Average sales price of new orders also inched up 4% from the prior-year quarter. Although shares of NVR have outperformed the industry over the past six months, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days. Also, higher land and labor costs, and stretched valuation are raising concerns.”

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was downgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a buy rating to a hold rating.

