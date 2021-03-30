Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphatec by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Alphatec by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $914,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.53.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.