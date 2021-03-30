Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce sales of $794.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $803.80 million. ArcBest posted sales of $701.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,805. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

