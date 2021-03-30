Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 30th (AFMD, AMAT, AMH, AVB, BFT, BLKLF, BMBL, BPMC, CPT, DCPH)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 30th:

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of. Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT). Compass Point issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

