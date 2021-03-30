Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 30th (AFMD, AMAT, AMH, AVB, BFT, BLKLF, BMBL, BPMC, CPT, DCPH)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, March 30th:
Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT). Compass Point issued a buy rating on the stock.
National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). Royal Bank of Canada issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.
