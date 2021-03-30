Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Leoni (LEO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leoni (ETR: LEO):

3/29/2021 – Leoni was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Leoni was given a new €9.10 ($10.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Leoni was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Leoni was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Leoni was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Leoni was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Leoni was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Leoni stock traded down €0.51 ($0.60) on Tuesday, hitting €10.90 ($12.82). 579,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni Ag has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €15.03 ($17.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of €12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $356.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

