Analysts Set Expectations for American Campus Communities, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Sunday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 93,990 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 22.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

