Analysts Set Expectations for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

