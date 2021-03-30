Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 30th (AGLNF, ASAN, ATHX, AVIR, AWH, BANF, BDTX, BHLB, BIOL, BMRC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 30th:

AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Total (NYSE:TOT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Yuzhou Group Holdings Company L (OTCMKTS:YUZHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

