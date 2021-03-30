Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 30th (EVK, GOEV, GXI, LTC, MX, NHI, PYPL, TGLS, VITL, VLOWY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 30th:

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Get Evonik Industries AG alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.