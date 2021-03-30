Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 922,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,304,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Anaplan by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Anaplan by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Anaplan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

