Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.90.
PLAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,712,137.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,318 shares of company stock worth $16,734,339. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PLAN opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 2.05.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Anaplan Company Profile
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.
