Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.34 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Anchor has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.34 million and $21,048.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

