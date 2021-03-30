Anchor Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.87 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $223.10 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.81 or 0.00008111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00149414 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC uses the hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,421,205 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoncoin is a cryptocurrency that supports the i2p darknet for transactions, providing a higher degree of anonimity. With the addition of being fully tor compatible there is a huge possibility of hiding in plain sight by transferring coins using the darknet only. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

