ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 3.7%

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 60,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,505,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.99.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.36 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,081 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 1,470.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $139,910,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.