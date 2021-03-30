AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Trading 7.5% Higher

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $22.40. 9,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 348,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $852.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

