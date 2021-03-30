AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.49 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

