AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $22.29

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $21.54. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 122,160 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.4805 dividend. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $24,905,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

