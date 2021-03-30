Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Raised by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,108 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises about 3.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $635,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a PE ratio of -173.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

