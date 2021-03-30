Animalcare Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:ANCR opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.42 million and a PE ratio of 199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 197.57. Animalcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.34).
About Animalcare Group
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.