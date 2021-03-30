Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Anthem worth $196,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

Shares of ANTM traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $366.32. 46,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,309. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.16 and a 12 month high of $379.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

