Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) is TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 3.3% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Anthem worth $293,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,562 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $366.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,309. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.16 and a 1 year high of $379.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

