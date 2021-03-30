Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Anthem worth $81,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $369.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.16 and a 52 week high of $379.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

