AntiMatter (MATTER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.24 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $41.32 million and $6.24 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00007434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00057984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00249433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $534.03 or 0.00902781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030092 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

