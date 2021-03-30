AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $300.35

Shares of AO World plc (LON:AO) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.35 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 286.50 ($3.74). AO World shares last traded at GBX 304 ($3.97), with a volume of 282,503 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AO shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 267.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33.

In other AO World news, insider Mark Higgins sold 10,112 shares of AO World stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £28,515.84 ($37,256.13).

About AO World (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

