AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $236.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. AON has a 12-month low of $151.04 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.92 and a 200-day moving average of $210.45.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.