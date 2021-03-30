Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded by Truist

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of APA opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apache news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

