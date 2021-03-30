Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Securities

Apache (NASDAQ:APA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Truist Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APA. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $20,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Apache by 463.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,263 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apache by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 779,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.