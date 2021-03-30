Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post sales of $139.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $143.71 million. Aphria posted sales of $109.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $529.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aphria.
Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after buying an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 601,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Aphria stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Aphria has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.