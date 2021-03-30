API3 Price Tops $8.90 (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00015098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $123.22 million and approximately $54.04 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00258781 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.80 or 0.00936241 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00031571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.