APIX (APIX) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $14.83 million and $1.77 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,962.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00632533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

