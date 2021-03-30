apM Coin Reaches Market Cap of $15.22 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $15.22 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00021745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,458.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.77 or 0.00640251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027437 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

