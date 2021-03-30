Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.