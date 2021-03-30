Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $486.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $504.50 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,498,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

