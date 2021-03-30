Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,019 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 99,559 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 152,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,564,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AFT opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

