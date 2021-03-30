Apollon (XAP) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Apollon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $26,339.24 and $46.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 tokens. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

