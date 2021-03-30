AppCoins 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $39.61 million and $1.30 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,438.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00633056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,353,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,353,359 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

