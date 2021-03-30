Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 13.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87. Appili Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Appili Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.