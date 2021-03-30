Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,346 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.