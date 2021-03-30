Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 11.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 162,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 42,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 106,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

