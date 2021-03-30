Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ativo Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,498 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Apple by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 467,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,004,000 after buying an additional 57,240 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $9,549,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 535,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

AAPL stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

