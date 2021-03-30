Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,917 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

